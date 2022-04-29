Marquette University’s student government unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the BDS movement the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin university’s student government passed the resolution at a meeting this week, with the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) attending an open forum before the meeting to voice their support for the measure, the Marquette Wire news site reported.

The BDS resolution was written by the campus SJP and submitted to the council.

Student government President Bridgeman Flowers is expected to sign the resolution in the coming days for it to be formally adopted.

While describing the resolution’s passage as a “monumental moment,” SJP also circulated a petition calling for Sabra hummus (a U.S.-based company co-owned by Pepsi and Strauss Group) to be “removed from our campus" and "divesting funding/partnership from any Israeli companies/organizations.”

The resolution is non-binding on the school's administration, who so far have yet to issue an official statement in response.