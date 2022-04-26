Concerns have been raised that there may be a shortage of fresh chickens ahead of Israel's Independence Day, due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which falls out just three days prior.

As a result of the holiday, during the days leading up to Independence Day, less chickens will be slaughtered.

Israel Hayom quoted the Coop Council as explaining that the juxtaposition of Israel's holidays and the end of Ramadan will reduce the amount of chickens slaughtered and may cause a shortage of fresh chicken.

The Council therefore advises purchasing chickens this week. It also noted that a shortage of frozen chicken is not expected.

In a statement to Israel Hayom, the Rami Levy supermarket chain warned that "there may be a shortage of fresh chickens, and not of frozen chickens... In case of a shortage, people will be forced to buy frozen chickens."

"It should be noted that chickens are not comparable to meat. We are not talking about something that lasts for a month but for three or four days, maximum five days. In any case, consumers should be careful that the delis do not sell them fresh frozen chicken."