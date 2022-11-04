The FDA warned on Friday of a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin, an antibiotic widely used to treat bacteria infections, especially in children.

The FDA recently listed the antibiotic on a list of drugs currently in short supply, Verywellhealth.com reported.

“Drug shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays and discontinuations,” said the FDA.

“Manufacturers provide FDA [with] most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages.”

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which also runs a list of drugs facing shortages, also added various version of amoxicillin to its list on October 31, the group said on its website.

The organization reported that the capsule, tablet and liquid forms of the drug are all in short supply.

Information was not forthcoming about the cause of the shortage of amoxicillin. It is the most commonly prescribed antibiotic in the US, the New York Post reported.

“Drug shortages are a very common part of pharmacy,” pharmacist Matthew Navarre told FOX2 Detroit.

Navarre said that doctors will need to prescribe alternate antibiotics for the time being.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)