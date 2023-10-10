Following a Monday night instruction from the IDF's Home Front Command to stock up on emergency supplies, Israelis rushed out to supermarkets, emptying shelves of many basic items.

Responding to this, the Shufersal supermarket chain on Tuesday morning issued an announcement that it would take steps to prevent shortages, Maariv reported.

According to the report, Shufersal customers will be allowed to purchase only limited quantities of certain items, as follows:

water - up to two six packs of 1.5 liter bottles

eggs - one tray of 30 eggs, or two trays of 12 eggs each

price-controlled milk - up to three per customer

price-controlled bread - up to two per customer

Shufersal Group CEO Ori Watermann said, "Out of responsibility towards all of the customers, and due to the increasingly heavy demand, supply difficulties, and shortages of some items at branches, we have decided to limit the quantity of purchases for basic food items such as water, eggs, bread, and milk."

"We are making every effort to provide a solution and full service to all the customers coming to the branches, in order to allow everyone to purchase the food and equipment they require, while at the same time working to ensure the uninterrupted flow of additional merchandise to the branches."