What should I do if I run out of baby formula? When will the formula shortage end? Millions of parents across the US are in a state of panic, repeating this question as the ongoing infant formula shortage worsens.

What started with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in recent weeks after the massive infant formula recall, with 74% of baby formula supplies already out of stock. Families and hospitals are desperate for solutions to feed their infants and provide for their fundamental nutritional needs. Infants and especially preemies with specific nutritional needs, such as allergies or colic, are left with few options for proper nutrition. Supermarket shelves are empty; and when refilled, are immediately depleted again due to the panic buying which has spiraled out of control.

“As a mother who returned to the workforce just last week after six weeks of maternity leave, words cannot explain the anxiety involved when formula is in such short supply,” says Monica Klein, a mother in New York. “For the government to say that things will even out is only true as far the companies are concerned. For my son and millions of other babies, every day without proper nutrition during infancy has significant negative, long-term implications. The situation is very stressful and many of my peer parents are deeply concerned.”

Responding to the crisis, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency guidance to help alleviate the shortage and enable the import and distribution of infant formulas produced abroad in the United States.

MyOr, an Israeli health-tech company with a subsidiary company in Mexico called AlphaCare, has submitted the required documentation to the FDA to import the formula they produce right over the Mexican-US border to retailers in the US, offering a practical, immediate response to alleviate the shortage.

Founded in 2018, MyOr provides preventive healthcare solutions for infants at risk, with a specific focus on food allergies and nutritional sufficiency. MyOr creates solutions that are safe, accessible, and user-friendly to help parents and their infants navigate the complexities of newborn life with food-related sensitivities. Company products include a digital platform for predicting food allergies and eczema from birth, as well as a non-invasive hemoglobin test using a smartphone camera.

“MyOr has received numerous requests from distressed retailers in the US eager to supply our products,” shares Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO of MyOr and AlphaCare. “We’re talking about the most basic and humane act of providing newborn babies with nutrition. MyOr has made supporting the community of parents in the US our number one priority, and we’ve prepared a huge stock of specialty infant formula to ship immediately. Now, we’re just waiting for the FDA.”

Pending FDA approval, MyOr has designated existing stock of infant formula in its AlphaCare Mexican factories as well as future production primarily for US import. MyOr has already made arrangements for shipment and distribution to be implemented immediately upon FDA approval.