Natan Sharansky and his wife Avital welcomed a new grandson to the world on Friday, the eve of Passover.

This is not the first grandchild born to Sharansky, but for someone who has paid a heavy price in his life for personal and national freedom, the news of the birth of a grandson on the eve of Independence Day takes on special significance.

Hannah, Sharansky's daughter, shared: "This is the most beautiful gift we could have received for the festival of freedom. I gave birth to my fifth son at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and as always I was amazed. This time too, as in previous times, I had an all-encompassing experience from the first moment."

"From the operating room, under the amazing hands of Dr. Nili Yanai who operated on me," she explained, "through Zohar Sussman, the wonderful midwife who accompanied me throughout the operation, to staying in the maternity ward with the dedicated staff of nurses headed by the amazing nurse Irena Shablin, who took care of me and the baby at every moment and with endless devotion."