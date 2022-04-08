A new poll published Friday showed that 58% of Israelis do not want new elections.

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot for Israel Hayom, showed that the bloc led by opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would receive 60 Knesset seats - exactly half of the 120 seats in the parliament.

At the same time, only one-quarter of Yamina's voters will vote for them again.

According to the Israel Hayom poll, were elections to be held today, the Likud would receive 35 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 19. Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive nine Knesset seats, making it third-largest party in the Knesset.

Four parties would receive eight seats: Religious Zionism, Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism, Labor, and Blue and White.