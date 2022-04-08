A new poll conducted by Menachem Lazar of Panels Politics for Maariv showed that were elections to be held today, the result would be another dead end, with each bloc gaining just 60 seats, and neither winning a majority.

The Likud, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would rise from its current 30 seats to 37 Knesset seats, and the Religious Zionist party would rise from six seats to nine.

Sephardic-haredi Shas, meanwhile would lose two seats, declining from its current nine to just seven. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would maintain is current seven seats. Together, the four Jewish parties in the opposition, considered to be the "right-religious" bloc, would gain 60 seats.

The current coalition, however, would receive just 54 seats: Yesh Atid, headed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, would gain one Knesset seat, rising to 18 seats, at the expense of Blue and White, which would drop from eight seats to seven. Yamina, headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, would both drop from seven seats to five.

Labor would lose on Knesset seat, declining from seven seats to just six, while Meretz would drop from six Knesset seats to five. New Hope, which currently has six seats, would win just four, barely passing the electoral threshold.

At the same time, the Joint Arab List, with six Knesset seats, and the United Arab List (Ra'am), which has four Knesset seats, would retain their current numbers.