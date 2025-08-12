Australia’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood next month at the United Nations General Assembly sparked sharp criticism from the American Jewish Committee (AJC), which warned the move could embolden Hamas and undermine prospects for peace.

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, the AJC expressed deep concern over the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, calling it “deeply disappointing and counterproductive.”

The AJC argued that the decision ignores the “complex realities on the ground,” particularly the fact that the Palestinian Authority (PA) does not control all territories it claims. Gaza, the group noted, remains under the control of Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by much of the international community.

“Such a unilateral move ignores the complex realities on the ground - particularly that the Palestinian Authority does not control all Palestinian territories it claims, including Gaza, which is governed by Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization committed to the destruction of Israel and Jewish people.”

The committee warned that Australia’s move, along with similar gestures by the UK, France, and Canada, risks empowering Hamas at a time when the group continues to hold hostages and refuses to negotiate a ceasefire.

“This announcement, along with similar actions by the UK, France, and Canada, empowers and strengthens Hamas as the group continues to refuse to negotiate an agreement for the release of the remaining hostages and a ceasefire.”

While the AJC acknowledged Australia’s stated intention to hold the PA accountable for reforms - including governance, prisoner payments, education, demilitarization, and elections - it questioned the feasibility and enforcement of such commitments.

“While we welcome the Australian government’s assertion that it will hold the Palestinian Authority to certain commitments - ‘including to reform governance, terminate prisoner payments, institute schooling reform, demilitarise and hold general elections’ - what is not clear is what implementation will look like or how progress will be measured.”

The group cautioned that unilateral recognition could reduce pressure on the PA to enact reforms and return to negotiations, thereby sidelining moderate voices seeking compromise.

“Unilateral recognition removes pressure from the Palestinian Authority to carry out these essential reforms, weakens the incentive for it to return to the negotiating table, and marginalizes voices seeking compromise.”

Instead, the AJC urged Australia to take concrete steps at the UN to delegitimize Hamas, including imposing sanctions and calling on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to blacklist the group for its use of sexual violence in conflict.

“We urge the Australian government to reconsider unilateral recognition and instead undertake mechanisms at the UN General Assembly next month to delegitimize Hamas, including sanctions, and call on the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to blacklist Hamas for committing conflict-related sexual violence. These are steps that can move us closer to a long-term peace.”

Despite its criticism, the AJC reaffirmed its support for a negotiated two-state solution, emphasizing that unilateral moves by foreign governments are not the path forward.

“While fully aware of the challenges of establishing a self-sustaining, demilitarized, Palestinian state which poses no security threat to Israel, AJC continues to believe that the best long-term interests of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples lies in pursuing a two-state solution negotiated by the parties. And while there are steps the international community can take to move us closer to this goal, unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood is not one of them.”

President Isaac Herzog earlier on Monday responded to Australia’s announcement and warned against the recognition of a Palestinian state, calling such a move a "grave and dangerous mistake" and a "reward for terror."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel denounced Australia’s announcement , saying it rewards Hamas.

"50 of our hostages remain in Hamas’s dungeons of torture, being starved to death - being forced to dig their own graves, yet the Australian government has decided now is the right time to reward the monsters of October 7 with recognition of a Palestinian state," Haskel stated.

She quoted Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas terrorist, who said that recognition of a Palestinian state by Western leaders is “the fruits” of the October 7 massacre, and added: "So the Albanese government has just rewarded a proscribed terror organization with further ‘fruits’ from the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust."