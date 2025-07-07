The coalition crisis surrounding the draft law resurfaced after the United Torah Judaism faction announced today (Monday) that it would not participate in coalition votes until a draft of the law regulating the recruitment of haredi men to the IDF is presented.

In a statement, United Torah Judaism wrote: "In light of the fact that, to this moment, a draft of the draft law has not been presented, contrary to the commitments made, the United Torah Judaism faction announces that it will not vote with the coalition until the draft of the law is presented."

Shortly thereafter, the Shas faction also announced that it would boycott the votes in the plenum.

Due to the coalition crisis, the coalition announced that it had removed all laws from the agenda, including the vote on the appointment of MK Israel Eichler as the Minister of Housing.

This is the first time in the current crisis that even bills in advanced readings will not be put to a vote due to the coalition crisis with the Haredi parties.

In response, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid stated that Israel must go to elections. "They have no majority with the people. They have no majority in the Knesset. The coalition has stopped functioning. The State of Israel needs elections."