Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before the Knesset will be carried live at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

“At the request of Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel and the Friends of Ukraine Organization, President Zelenskyy’s speech to Knesset members will be broadcast live on March 20th at Habima Square in Tel Aviv at 6:00 p.m.,” Huldai announced on Twitter.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy announced on Wednesday that Zelenskyy will address Israeli lawmakers and ministers via Zoom this coming Sunday.

Following the announcement Levy scheduled a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, to discuss Israel agreeing to allow the Ukrainian President to address the Knesset.

