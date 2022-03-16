Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Israeli lawmakers and ministers next week in a Zoom call to the Knesset.

The live online address to the Knesset and Israeli government will take place Sunday afternoon despite Russian opposition, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) announced Wednesday afternoon.

Following the announcement Levy scheduled a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, to discuss Israel’s agreement to allow the Ukrainian president to address the Knesset.