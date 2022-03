Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News, has a little Purim fun with daughter, Neima as she talks about the significance of the Purim Holiday.

Purim is a fun and yet serious time to be remembered by all according to Neima, a seventh grader, and Dr. Minskoff (her father).

The joy of Purim is unlike any other holiday Jewish or otherwise, according to Minskoff and Neima.