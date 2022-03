Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News, talks about the dangers of non-Jews from the Ukraine settling in Israel as diluting the concept and status of the Jewish State.

That is, what seems to be a humanitarian policy could well be the beginning of dissolving Israel as a Jewish State.

Minskoff postulates that G-d being sovereign simply will not allow this to happen; that at the end of the day, such can never ever happen.