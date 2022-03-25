Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant, discusses the reliability of the Mitzvot especially the mitzvah of aliya, as opposed to, the reliability of finances.

Minskoff states that there is no comparison when considering mitzvah vs. finances in a contest of what is more reliable.

Further, he re-iterates one can win or succeed in what ever he or she does as long as idols are never trusted, followed and/or worshipped. Rather, the one and only true G-d of Israel be followed and worshipped—OMAYN.