Dr. Sam Minskoff, a license clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant with Israel National News, talks about how to cope in a toxic environment riddled with fear.

According to Minskoff, fear is not of G-d and therefore is not to be responded to. Once you are caught up in the state of fear, you are at the mercy of the evil that is behind it.

To be still and know that there is G-d is not as difficult as one might think. Being still is the shield that protects (the Jew) from the evil of the surrounding ‘fearful’ influences of the world.