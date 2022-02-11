Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News, talks about Israel in terms of the ‘abused child’ with all the characteristics, tendencies and traits contained therein.

According to Minskoff, Israel as a people must wake up and arise out of the abused stupor and assume the fearless life that HaShem intended.

The Will is G-d’s; the choice of response is Israel’s …and you can thank G-d for that.