Iranian media reported on Tuesday that two members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in an air strike attributed to the Israel Air Force in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Monday morning.

Officials in Syria reported that the attack was carried out from Lebanese airspace, in the southern Beirut region.

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan 11 News, noted that the last time Iran admitted there were casualties in an Israeli attack was in April of 2018, when seven members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in an attack on the T4 airbase east of the city of Homs. At the time, Iran responded a month later with a barrage of rockets fired by its missiles at Israel.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Jerusalem has emphasized the importance of security coordination between Israel and Russia in relation to the Air Force's activities in Syrian territory against arms transfers to Hezbollah.

During the first days of the war in Ukraine, Russia sent a message to Israel that it would allow the IDF to operate in Syria.