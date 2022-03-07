Syrian media reported early Monday morning that Israel carried out an air strike in the Damascus area.

Explosions were also reported in the area. State television reported that the country's air defense systems were activated in response to "Israeli aggression."

A source in the Syrian army said that several targets were hit in the Damascus area and that two people were killed in the air strike.

In late February, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated following an Israeli air strike in the Damascus area.

Heavy explosions were reported in the area.

A source in the Syrian army said that three soldiers were killed in the air strike and that much property was damaged.

He claimed that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted most of the missiles.

A day earlier, a source in the Syrian army told Syria’s official news agency SANA that Israel carried out an air strike in the Quneitra area.

According to the source, the air strike caused damage and it was carried out from the Golan Heights using surface-to-surface missiles.

Earlier, the Lebanese news agency Elnashra reported that the IAF had attacked a military post in the Quneitra area.

