An Israel man aged about 40 on Thursday morning suffered moderate wounds in a stabbing attack in Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

The victim arrived independently to the Hizma checkpoint. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided him with medical care and evacuated him to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

On Wednesday evening, a similar attack occurred, also in the village of Hizma.

In that attack, a 48-year-old Israeli Jew was stabbed and moderately wounded in the upper body.

Wednesday's victim said he was stabbed out of nationalist motives after arriving at a garage in Hizma.

The suspicion that the two attacks were conducted due to nationalist motives is growing. In both attacks, the victims suffered moderate wounds.

The Israel Security Agency (Shabak) is involved in the investigation.