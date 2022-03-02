An Opposition lawmaker accused Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Wednesday of ‘fighting against settlers’, while turning a blind eye to Arab terrorism.

Former Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin (Likud) spoke out Wednesday morning, following the arrest of a number of young men at the Homesh Yeshiva in northern Samaria overnight.

“The arrest of the Homesh pioneers is yet another example of a red line being crossed by the left-wing government led by Bennett. Instead of fighting against terrorism, Bennett is fighting against the settlers.”

“The invasive search of a home with young children in it in the middle of the night, without any serious justification, is dangerous to a democratic society and we must not let it happen. This hounding of the settlers must end. This is what it looks like when all restraints have been lost. And this is what it looks like when values have been lost.”