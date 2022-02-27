After initial offers by the Russians to meet with the Ukrainian leadership were rebuffed, Ukraine's President has agreed to send a delegation to meet with Russian representatives, at the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had initially refused to meet on Belarussian soil, due to the logistical support being provided by Belarus to Russia. After conducting "joint military exercises" in Belarus last week, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces remained in Belarus and later used its territory to launch attacks across the border.

On Sunday, rumors abounded that Belarus itself would declare war on Ukraine, which were denied by the Belarus leadership.

Parallel to this development, Russia expressed itself ready to meet with an Ukrainian delegation, albeit with various preconditions including a complete demilitarization of Ukraine and the country's "deNazification." Ukraine rebuffed the approaches, however, arguing that the preconditions amounted to total surrender.

On Sunday, however, the two sides appeared ready for some form of rapprochement, with reports of a pending meeting on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, with no clarification regarding any preconditions.