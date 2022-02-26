Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has directed the personnel of the Israeli Embassy in Lviv in western Ukraine to spend nights across the border in Poland.

Embassy personnel will return to Ukraine daily, to continue their diplomatic work and to help Israeli citizens leave Ukraine.

The decision was made during a situational assessment held Saturday morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The assessment addressed various issues, including the situation on the ground, the security of the emissaries of the State of Israel. and the continuation of service to Israeli citizens.

Information on methods of contacting the Embassy staff will be provided later, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, Israel's Foreign Ministry debated moving the Israeli Embassy from Lviv to Poland, but decided against it in order to continue aiding Israelis in Ukraine as long as possible.