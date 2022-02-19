A Saturday assessment by Israel's Foreign Ministry and a series of talks held by the Foreign Ministry Director General with the relevant bodies at the Munich conference, along with the events in eastern Ukraine, have led the Foreign Ministry to reiterate its call to Israeli citizens currently in Ukraine to immediately leave the country.

"An escalation in Ukraine is liable to be fast and serious," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In order to aid Israeli citizens, the Foreign Ministry has decided to leave Ambassador Michael Brodsky and the staff of the Embassy in Kyiv for now, and to open tomorrow (on Sunday) in an unusual fashion the Consular Department in the Embassy, in order to provide travel documents for citizens who require them.

"The Foreign Ministry is following the developments, as well as the decisions of the US and Britain to evacuate their embassies in Kyiv and move to the city of Lviv, for the purpose of protecting the lives of the representatives of the State of Israel in Ukraine, while providing solutions for Israeli citizens."

On Sunday, the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv will be open between the hours of 10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.