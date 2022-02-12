Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid decided during a situational assessment Saturday night to strengthen the travel warning to Ukraine and called on Israelis to leave the country immediately ahead of a possible invasion by the Russian army.

The meeting was also attended by the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shabak, the head of the National Security Council and the National Security Adviser, the director general of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, and other professionals.

The conversation discussed preparations for the evacuation of Israelis from Ukraine. It was agreed to strengthen the travel warning to the area, along with a call for Israeli citizens to leave the area immediately. In addition, an increase in civilian flights on the Israel-Ukraine route will be considered. A dialogue will be held with all civilian airlines on the issue.

Foreign Minister Lapid spoke with the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine and other embassy staff today. Tomorrow, the families of the representatives will land in Israel and a team will set out to reinforce the consulate staff and assist in handling, if necessary, the evacuation of Israelis and Jews from Ukraine.