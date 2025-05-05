US Patriot battery to be taken from Israel to Ukraine

An American Patriot air-defense system currently in Israel will be sent to Ukraine to help defend that nation against Russian attacks, the New York Times reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the battery will undergo a refurbishment before its transfer to Ukraine. One official stated that the Biden Administration reached an agreement with Israel to transfer the battery to Ukraine in September of last year, before the current President, Donald Trump, was reelected.

The US is also considering relocating Patriot batteries from European allies Germany and Greece to further bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

90 Patriot missile launchers have already been transferred out of Israel so far this year. Most of these launchers are currently undergoing refurbishment in Poland and have not yet reached Ukraine.

Ukraine currently has seven Patriot systems, but only six are operational.

Israel officially decommissioned the Patriot systems that had been stationed in the Jewish State for decades in April 2024, finalizing the system's replacement with the newer Iron Dome and Arrow missile defense systems. The system that is being sent to Ukraine has been held in storage.