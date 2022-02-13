United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni explained in an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday night why the reforms proposed by the Ministry of Finance to alleviate the cost of living are bad for the citizens of Israel.

He began by explaining that in principle he thought that approving a budget was the right thing for Israel. "I criticized the previous government that did not pass a budget. I just wanted it to be a good budget and not a bad one. And now we are facing a bad budget. We see the consequences. They really take care of everyone but they cause harm to everyone."

Gafni responded to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's claim that the haredim are to blame for the high cost of living. "Liberman acknowledges his failures in the whole economic issue but he does not want us to talk about them, but rather that we talk about the haredim. He does not care about the coronavirus. He does not care about the economy. We are all suffering, haredim, citizens of Israel, suffer because of this man."

"This has happened before in history. The people of Russia suffered from the government so they said, 'Beat the Jews and save Russia.' The same thing happens here - 'Beat the haredim and save Israel'. Instead of absorbing the criticism, he wants us to talk about the haredim."

Gafni was asked if he still thinks Prime Minister Bennett is a “psycho”. Gafni responded in the affirmative and as proof of this, brought up Bennett's gesture during Netanyahu's speech in the plenum, which hinted that Netanyahu was crazy.

"He passes legislation that some people are not happy with. Instead of being 'the Prime Minister of everyone' as he promised, he's making a gesture that a kid in kindergarten does, is that not psychotic? Do you have a different definition?"