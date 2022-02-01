Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a slight drop in the number of coronavirus cases officially diagnosed: 67,580 people were officially diagnosed Monday, down from Sunday's 74,3

These cases represent 26.37% of coronavirus test results that day - significantly less than the 29.73% who tested positive the previous day.

Of the 2,788 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 1,084 are currently in serious condition, and the condition of 306 is critical.

There are 247 COVID-19 patients who are intubated, and 19 who are on ECMO machines.

Eighteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 227 in the past seven days, for a total of 8,804 since the start of the pandemic.