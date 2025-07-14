An armed terrorist with a Carlo rifle and a knife attempted to surprise and attack a military force in northern Samaria this evening (Monday). The force neutralized the terrorist, with no Israeli casualties.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified an armed terrorist adjacent to the community of Maoz Tzvi. The soldiers fired toward the terrorist and eliminated him. No injuries were reported."

Initial details indicate that soldiers became suspicious of a Palestinian Authority vehicle driving in the area and signaled it to stop. The terrorist in the vehicle aimed a Carlo-type rifle at the soldiers, who responded and killed him at close range.

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan stated in response to the attempted attack: "A great miracle happened today near Maoz Tzvi - thanks to the resourcefulness and alertness of the IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade who neutralized the terrorist, a major disaster was prevented. I would like to commend the brave soldiers who engaged with the terrorist and acted quickly and decisively - thanks to them, a severe attack was avoided. The necessity of the Givati Brigade soldiers in the field has once again been proven, and the state must continue to strengthen security in the settlements, with an emphasis on northern Samaria."

"Terror is raising its head and trying to infiltrate the heart of the settlements - we will not let this happen. The victory over terror must be reflected not only in Gaza but also in Judea and Samaria - through the complete dismantling of terrorist infrastructures and full security control in the area," said Dagan.