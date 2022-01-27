The Israeli Embassy in Mumbai shared a video of Indian musician playing song written by Jewish warrior & poet Hannah Szenes in 1942.

The embassy wrote on Facebook:

On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are excited to share with you a beautiful performance by the talented Indian musician Tejas Vinchurkar. We asked him to perform the song "Walk to Caesarea" written by Hannah Szenes in 1942.

Hannah Szenes was a Jewish warrior and poet. Find more about her outstanding and inspiring story in the first response. The tune was composed by David Zehavi in 1945.