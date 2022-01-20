Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue during which British national Malik Faisal Akram took hostages, Greater Manchester Police said.

They added that the two remain in custody for questioning.

"Officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing North West continue to support U.S. authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Police in Britain on Sunday night arrested two teenagers in connection with Saturday’s attack on a synagogue in Texas.

NBC News cited British authorities as saying the teens had been taken in for questioning but were later released without charge.