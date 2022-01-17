Police in Britain on Sunday night arrested two teenagers in connection with Saturday’s attack on a synagogue in Texas.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the two teens were detained in south Manchester by officers from Counter Terror Policing North West and remain in custody for questioning.

CTP North West and CTP International operations said they will "continue to assist the investigation being led by the US authorities, and police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance."

Earlier on Sunday, the gunman who burst into the Dallas-area synagogue and held four people hostage for hours was identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a citizen of the UK.

Akram’s name was released by the FBI after the British government confirmed that the gunman involved in Saturday’s hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas was a British national.

Akram had taken four hostages in the synagogue and could be heard ranting on a livestream of the synagogue’s Shabbat services, as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Sunday, “We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said they have been in contact with their legal attaché offices in London and Israel.

Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally, for Counter Terror Policing North West, said they are helping with the investigation being led by authorities in the US.

“We can confirm that the suspect, who is deceased, is 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire. I can also confirm that Counter Terror Policing North West is assisting with the investigation being led by the US authorities,” he said, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Police forces in the region will continue to liaise with their local communities, including the Jewish community, and will put in place any necessary measures to provide reassurance to them.