A gunman is holding hostages at Beth Israel Reform synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The synagogue is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who is also one of the hostages.

Reuters reported that police were negotiating with a man believed to have taken people hostage at the synagogue during Shabbat services.

The Colleyville Police Department said it had evacuated residents from the area around the Congregation Beth Israel as it deployed SWAT teams, the report said.

On Twitter, police said that they were "conducting SWAT operations" on the synagogue's block.

"The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media," Colleyville Police tweeted.

An earlier tweet by Colleyville Police had read: "We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area."

It is not clear if anyone was injured, nor how many people were in the synagogue at the time of the incidewt.

The service was being livestreamed on Facebook when the incident occurred, and the recording captured what seems to be negotiations with police. After a few hours of the livestream capturing the incident, the streaming was abruptly ended and the video removed from the Beth Israel's Facebook page. The video which recorded the streaming of the synagogue's evening service, just 18 hours prior, is still visible.

According to FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont, police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that.

CNN quoted Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson as saying that the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

Nelson said that "there are no injuries at this time," CNN added. "The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building."

Nelson also said that at this time, "There is “no threat to the general public."

The Star-Telegram added that the man has reportedly mentioned both his sister and Islam. Later, it added that "the man has said a few times he didn’t want anyone hurt, and he has mentioned his children. He also said repeatedly he believes he is going to die."

According to a later report, the gunman said that he is Muslim and is holding at least six people hostage.

He emphasized that "he will kill people if anyone gets close to the synagogue."

The Telegraph reported that the suspect has an English accent.

Meanwhile, the gunman himself claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who was sentenced to 86 years in prison after she tried to murder American soldiers in 2008. It is her release which he reportedly is demanding in exchange for the hostages.

The gunman also claimed to have planted bombs on the premises.

A source at the scene told ABC News that the suspect took the rabbi and three others hostages, and that there are bombs in unknown locations. That source also confirmed to ABC that Siddiqui is the gunman's sister and that he took the hostages in order to free her.

However, according to the Star-Telegram, the US government has refused to trade her for American hostages multiple times, including for journalist James Foley prior to his execution by ISIS.

Reports claimed that the suspect had no anti-Semitic motives, and was instead driven by an "unbalanced emotional state."