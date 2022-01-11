An Iranian couple has filed a rare lawsuit against three senior officials over the death of their children in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, a newspaper reported Monday, according to AFP.

Mohsen Assadi-Lari told the Shargh newspaper that the lawsuits targeted Ali Shamkhani, Major General Hossein Salami and Brig. Gen. Amirali Hajjizadeh.

Shamkhani is the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Salami heads the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, while Hajjizadeh is commander of the Guards’ aerospace force.

“We have lodged a complaint against Shamkhani, Salami and Hajjizadeh,” said Assadi-Lari, a former director general of international affairs at the health ministry.

He and his wife Zahda Majd, a university professor, lost their son Mohammad-Hossein, 23, and daughter Zeinab, 21, in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

It was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020.

The January 2020 crash came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US forces in retaliation for the US eliminating top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran initially denied having anything to do with the crash, but US officials said early on that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran later admitted that it had made a mistake and shot the Ukrainian plane after it flew too close to a sensitive military site and failed to respond to signals.

Victims aboard the Ukrainian plane included citizens of Canada, Sweden, the U.K, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Out of 176 on board, 57 were Canadians. Many of the passengers were scheduled to catch a connecting flight to Toronto.

Last week, a court in the province of Ontario awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the crash.