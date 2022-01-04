Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Tuesday United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two discussed a range of common issues between the two countries, with an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear issue as well as regional issues against the background of the negotiations in Vienna.

The leaders spoke about the importance of continued coordination between the countries to achieve their common goals.

Prime Minister Bennett and Prime Minister Johnson also discussed measures to combat the coronavirus in their countries, with an emphasis on managing the Omicron wave and the vaccination effort as a leading tool for its success.