Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka on Monday emphasized that Israel has no policy of encouraging mass infections.

Speaking at a press conference, Prof. Zarka said, "Omicron is causing a rapid rise in infections, the infection coefficient is rising. To my dismay, this wave will lead to a great number of people infected within a short span of time. But it is less virulent than Delta."

"This wave is very dynamic, and it has components of uncertainty," he added. "It's important that we be able to get through this wave with the lowest possible price in severe illness and death, alongside the continued operation of the economy."

Prof. Zarka also emphasized that the government "has no policy" to encourage mass infection. "We do not know what the effects are, and no one is promising that the current wave will be the last."

When asked about schools, he said, "In elementary schools, the government placed 230 coronavirus supervisors, and we trained them to be able to carry out antigen and PCR tests. We are formulating a plan that will allow elementary school students to undergo antigen tests in school, instead of having to go to other places, so as to provide a solution for both students and staff."

Also on Monday, Prof. Zarka emphasized to reporters that, "If anyone thinks of herd immunity - it has no scientific basis."