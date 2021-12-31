Five new studies from around the world reveal encouraging findings about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and say that it does not cause serious illness among most of those infected with it, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday evening.

According to the report, the studies indicate that the disease caused by the Omicron is different from the disease caused by the previous variants.

The studies were performed in laboratories in Hong Kong, Cambridge, Japan, Belgium and Liverpool. All five studies similarly find that Omicron does not reach the victim’s lungs and damages them as much as other variants.

Another study in South Africa indicates that the T cells of the immune system know how to deal with Omicron, both after vaccination and after infection.

However, it is still unclear whether the absolute ability of the Omicron to harm the body is small, or whether vaccination and exposure prevent it from causing severe morbidity.