Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning said that 17,658 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Sunday, for a total of 117,482 active cases around the country.

Among them are 775 coronavirus patients who are in serious condition, including 240 who are intubated.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is the highest ever, at 30.2%.

Since the start of 2022, 1,714 of those diagnosed with coronavirus have died, including 964 who died since the beginning of February.

As of Sunday, 1,377 medical staff were in quarantine or currently positive for COVID-19. Among these are 216 doctors, 397 nurses, and 764 others, including 281 administrative and cleaning staff.