Hong Kong's youngest COVID-19 victim is an 11-month-old infant girl who died recently after contracting the virus, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The infant is the third young child to die of the virus in the past fortnight, the site said. Earlier this month, a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy succumbed to the virus.

According to health authorities, the infant had "good past health" and was in stable condition until 4:00a.m. Saturday, when she developed a fever and began suffering from convulsions.

Upon her arrival at the Tseung Kwan O Hospital, she was intubated and then transferred to the ICU at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

According to SCMP, the infant received the antiviral drug Remdesivir, but her condition quickly deteriorated and she suffered cardiac arrest just a few hours later, at noon on Saturday. The infant died Sunday night.

The Coroner's Court will investigate the infant's death, The Standard said.