An Israeli citizen who crossed the border a few weeks ago was returned from Lebanon on Thursday evening, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The citizen was returned through the Rosh Hanikra crossing, in coordination with UNIFIL, and was transferred for questioning by security officials.

"Based on the characteristics of the crossing, it appears that the citizen crossed into Lebanese territory voluntarily and consciously. This is a young Israeli from the Negev region," the IDF said.

A security source stated that the person in question was a mentally unstable young Bedouin man who had apparently crossed the border by mistake, describing his return as “humanitarian”.