The Israel Air Force on Friday evening conducted intelligence-based air strikes on military sites in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in which weapons and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah were identified.

"The weapons and the rocket launchers in the military sites posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt of Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself,” it added.

The statement confirmed reports in Lebanon of at least 20 Israeli strikes on several targets in the southern part of the country.

Last week, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike in the area of Hermel and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen, a Hezbollah terrorist who had been coordinating terrorist transactions for the purchase of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border.

Shaheen was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Geographical Unit, which is responsible for the Beqaa area, and had been involved in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

A week before that, the IAF struck crossing points in the area of the Lebanon-Syria border used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanese territory.

“These activities constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

