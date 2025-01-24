The White House said on Friday that a “short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed” in Lebanon, thus backing Israel’s position on the matter.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government,” National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that all parties shared the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors.

“To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed,” said Hughes, who added, “We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension.”

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office stated , "The ceasefire framework in Lebanon determined that the gradual withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon should be implemented within 60 days. This article is based on the understanding that the withdrawal process could possibly continue beyond the 60 days."

"The withdrawal process of the IDF is conditioned on the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani,” it added.

"Since the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the US.”

"The State of Israel will not endanger its communities and its citizens and will insist on the complete implementation of the war objective in Lebanon – the return of the Israeli residents safely to their homes on the north."

According to a report in Walla! on Friday, sources in the IDF's Northern Command noted that the Lebanese army is not effectively distancing Hezbollah from the border, and under the current conditions, Hezbollah will simply return to its previous abilities after the IDF's withdrawal from the area, endangering Israeli citizens and undermining Israel's achievements.

Reservists serving on the northern border told Walla! that a withdrawal would be a serious mistake, and that Hezbollah still has large stores of weapons in southern Lebanon, including in civilians' homes, in bunkers, and military posts - despite the IDF's operations and in violation of Resolution 1701.

