The White House announced on Sunday that the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.

“The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023,” added an official White House statement.

The statement came after the 60-day period in the original ceasefire agreement expired without the IDF withdrawing from Lebanon.

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon would be delayed beyond Sunday, citing the fact that the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by Lebanon.

The White House sided with Israel , saying later on Friday that a “short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed” in Lebanon.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government,” National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that all parties shared the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors.

“To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed,” said Hughes, who added, “We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension.”

On Sunday, hundreds of Lebanese residents attempted to enter Shiite villages close to the border with Israel in southern Lebanon, ignoring an IDF warning to Lebanese residents against returning to areas close to the border.

The IDF responded with warning shots using machine guns and tanks toward residents who approached. Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces were present but were unable to disperse the crowd.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 11 deaths and dozens of injuries from IDF fire during the incident.