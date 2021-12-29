Members of the Coronavirus Cabinet approved in a telephone vote on Tuesday night the recommendation of the Committee for the Classification of Countries in the Ministry of Health to add Mexico to the list of “red” countries.

This decision will take effect Wednesday at midnight, subject to the approval of the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

The ministers also approved the committee's recommendation to remove the following countries from the list of red countries and move them to the list of orange countries: Italy, Uganda, Seychelles, Angola, Ireland, Eswatini, Eritrea, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Belgium, Benin, Ghana, Gabon, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Germany, Denmark, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Togo, Liberia, Lesotho, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mali, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Norway, Niger, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Saint Helena (UK), Finland, Chad, Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Comoros, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Kenya, Reunion (France), Rwanda, Central African Republic, Sweden.

This decision went into effect on Tuesday at midnight.

In addition, the Cabinet ministers approved the policy of reducing contacts in the education system, according to which:

• Fifth- and sixth-grade students in red cities, who study in a class in which a verified case of COVID-19 was discovered, will move to learning in a reduced-contact format (online learning/open-air learning).

• First- and fourth-grade students in red cities, who study in a class where a verified case was discovered, will move on to learning in a reduced-contact format (online learning/open-air learning) as much as possible.

These decisions took effect on Tuesday at midnight, and will be in effect until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Ministerial Committee also approved that those passengers returning to Israel from red countries will undergo a COVID-19 test and stay in home isolation (after signing an agreement to do so) until a negative result is obtained, in accordance with the updated quarantine policy decided upon on Tuesday.

Passengers who refuse to sign the agreement will be required to isolate in a coronavirus hotel until a negative test result is received.

This decision will take effect starting Wednesday at midnight, subject to the approval of the Knesset's Constitution Committee.