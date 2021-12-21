A new poll conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 33 Knesset seats.

The poll also showed that the Yesh Atid party, led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, would come in as second-largest party, with 19 seats.

Yamina, the party chaired by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, would be third-largest, with nine Knesset seats. Closely following it would be the Joint Arab List, with eight seats.

Four parties would receive seven Knesset seats each: Blue and White, Religious Zionism, Shas, and United Torah Judaism.

Labor would receive six Knesset seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu, the party chaired by Finance Minister Avigdor LIberman, with five seats.

Three parties would receive four seats each, barely passing the electoral threshold: Meretz, the United Arab List (Ra'am), and New Hope, the party led by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

In total, the Likud-led bloc would receive 54 Knesset, seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc would receive 58 seats without the Joint Arab List, and 66 seats with it.