A meeting was held over the weekend between the commanders of Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, on strengthening the organizations' military strength and raising the level of coordination between them.

The Palestinian Arab Safa news agency reported that the participants stressed the paramount importance of the development of military force in the Gaza Strip and the activity of a joint war room in conducting the military campaign against Israel and readiness for a military confrontation in the face of "Zionist threats."

The commanders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad also praised the escalation of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem "in response to settler terrorism and the crimes of the occupation soldiers," stressing that the continuation of Israel's "aggressive" policy will lead to a strong response from the Palestinian resistance organizations.

They expressed support for the establishment of popular resistance committees which will act against the “settlers” and IDF soldiers.

Senior Hamas figures recently threatened to escalate the armed resistance against Israel in response to difficulties in the Egyptian-mediated negotiations on an exchange deal in which more than 1,000 terrorist prisoners will be released by Israel in exchange for the bodies of IDF soldiers being held by Hamas.