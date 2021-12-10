Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Thursday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Minister Gantz expressed his gratitude for the personal and professional contribution made by Secretary Blinken to the enduring US-Israel bond and to many years of friendship.

Gantz raised opportunities in a changing Middle East, including deepening cooperation with Abraham Accord signatories and expanding normalization to include new partners.

He also touched on opportunities to advance confidence-building measures between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including economic and civilian measures.

Regarding Iran, Minister Gantz emphasized the need for measures to stop Iran’s nuclear program and its regional aggression, and reiterated that Iran poses a threat to global peace and stability.

Earlier on Thursday, Gantz met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, and both sides said they would expand cooperation in the face of the Iranian threat.

During the meeting, Minister Gantz thanked Secretary Austin for the ongoing cooperation between the respective defense establishments, which is unparalleled on all levels. He also expressed gratitude for Secretary Austin’s personal commitment and contribution to strong US-Israel relations and to the security of the State of Israel.

The Ministers discussed emerging challenges and opportunities in the region, with a particular focus on the developing challenge vis-à-vis the Iranian nuclear program and its regional aggression.