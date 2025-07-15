Former MK Gadi Eisenkot commented on the ongoing debate surrounding the Draft Law and directly addressed MK Yuli Edelstein.

"Yuli, at a time when a painful announcement has been made regarding the fall of three IDF soldiers in that cursed Jabaliya, reports are surfacing of intense pressure from Prime Minister Netanyahu being exerted in your office," Eisenkot said. "As someone who served on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee under your leadership in recent years, I urge you not to yield to political charlatanism and cowardice that threaten to gravely undermine our nation's sense of mutual responsibility. Now is the time to strengthen the IDF and fortify the alliance of those who serve—at the expense of the alliance of those who distance themselves. Be worthy."