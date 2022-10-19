Yigal Dilmoni acted out of deep faith and boundless dedication

Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, commented on the retirement of CEO Yigal Dilmoni.

"I was happy to work with Yigal in recent years as a member of the board of the Yesha Council. I was privileged to know a man of action who knows every corner and turned every stone in Judea and Samaria. Always acts out of deep faith and boundless devotion. And of course - a true friend."

"I wish Yigal great success in the future and I am sure that he will continue to act and contribute to the settlement enterprise in particular and to the State of Israel in general. Your place is with us in your future goals as well", said Ne'eman.