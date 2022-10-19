A survey conducted by the Panels Politics Institute for the Knesset and Mako TV shows that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would have won 60 mandates.

According to the data, Likud would win 32 seats, Yesh Atid 24, the Religious Zionist Party 13, the National Unity Party 11, Shas 8, Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beitenu 5, Meretz 5, Labor 5, Hadash-Ta'al 4, and Ra'am 4.

Among the parties that would not pass the threshold are the Jewish Home with 1.9% of the vote, Yaron Zelicha's Economic Party with 1.5% and Balad with 1.4%. The threshold is 3.25%.